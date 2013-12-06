Pork Adobo

Adobo, the national dish of the Philippines, starts out as a garlicky and tangy stew. The meat is then removed from the casseroles and fried until crisp, and the cooking liquid is reduced to make the richly flavored sauce. Fast Pork Recipes
How to Make It
In each of 2 large enameled cast-iron casseroles, combine half of the ribs, vinegar, soy sauce and garlic. Season with pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, skimming occasionally, until the ribs are cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ribs to a platter, leaving the garlic behind. Continue to simmer the cooking liquid in the 2 casseroles until the garlic is tender, about 30 minutes; let cool. Remove the garlic cloves and peel them, then add to the ribs.
Remove the fat from the cooking liquid. Pour the liquid into a medium saucepan and boil until reduced to 2 cups, about 15 minutes.
Roast the red peppers directly over a gas flame or under a broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 10 minutes to loosen the skins. Peel the peppers, discarding the cores, ribs and seeds; cut the flesh into long thin strips.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add as many of the ribs as will fit without crowding and fry over moderate heat until deeply browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining ribs, adding more oil as needed.
Add the garlic cloves to the skillet and fry, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Arrange the ribs and garlic on a warmed platter. Scatter the peanuts and red pepper strips on top and serve. Pass the reduced cooking liquid and the rice separately.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5