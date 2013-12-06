Pork Adobo

How to Make It

Step 1 In each of 2 large enameled cast-iron casseroles, combine half of the ribs, vinegar, soy sauce and garlic. Season with pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, skimming occasionally, until the ribs are cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ribs to a platter, leaving the garlic behind. Continue to simmer the cooking liquid in the 2 casseroles until the garlic is tender, about 30 minutes; let cool. Remove the garlic cloves and peel them, then add to the ribs.

Step 3 Remove the fat from the cooking liquid. Pour the liquid into a medium saucepan and boil until reduced to 2 cups, about 15 minutes.

Step 4 Roast the red peppers directly over a gas flame or under a broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 10 minutes to loosen the skins. Peel the peppers, discarding the cores, ribs and seeds; cut the flesh into long thin strips.

Step 5 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add as many of the ribs as will fit without crowding and fry over moderate heat until deeply browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining ribs, adding more oil as needed.