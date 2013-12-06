Porcini and Black Olive Canapés
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 dozen canapés
Tim McKee
December 1999

Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried porcini mushrooms (about 3/4 ounce)
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, 4 melted
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced thyme
  • 1 cup Calamata olives (about 4 ounces), pitted
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon truffle oil, or more to taste (optional)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 9 slices thinly sliced white sandwich bread
  • 1/2 cup grated Fontina cheese
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, soak the porcini in hot water until softened, about 30 minutes. Scoop out the mushrooms.

Step 2    

In a medium skillet, melt the 1 tablespoon of butter until foamy. Add the porcini and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme and cook for 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the olives and porcini until finely chopped. With the machine on, add the olive oil and truffle oil and process to a paste. Transfer the tapenade to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly brush a baking sheet with a little of the melted butter. Brush the bread slices on 1 side with the remaining butter. Using a 1 1/4-inch round biscuit cutter, stamp out 4 rounds from each slice of bread. Arrange the rounds, buttered side up, on the baking sheet and sprinkle with the Fontina. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the rounds are golden on the bottom and the cheese is bubbling.

Step 5    

Arrange the canapés on a platter and top each with 1 teaspoon of the tapenade. Garnish with the chives and serve.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 4 and refrigerated for up to 2 days. Recrisp in a 325° oven.

Suggested Pairing

With the hors d'oeuvres, serve Champagne, the ideal aperitif. Choose a crisp nonvintage brut or a Blanc de Blancs.

