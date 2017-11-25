Porchetta-Spiced Turkey with Pan Gravy

Meanwhile, pour off all but 1/4 cup of fat from the roasting pan. Add the flour and set the roasting pan over low heat. Cook, stirring, until the flour is golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the broth, turkey cavity juices and oregano sprigs and bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits. Cook until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Strain the gravy into a gravy boat and stir in the parsley.