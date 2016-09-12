Porchetta-Spiced  Pork Shoulder  
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Kay Chun
October 2016

When Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes this Roman-style pork shoulder rubbed and seasoned with spices, herbs, lemon zest and garlic, she saves the pan juices to make a fantastic vinaigrette for the butter bean and spinach salad that gets served alongside. Slideshow: Easy Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 7 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons fennel seeds
  • 1 tablespoon dried sage
  • 1 tablespoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 3-pound trimmed boneless pork shoulder roast
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • Three 15-ounce cans butter beans, drained and rinsed
  • 8 ounces spinach (not baby), coarsely chopped (6 cups)
  • 1/2 cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In
a spice grinder or mortar, grind the garlic, fennel seeds, sage, rosemary and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in the lemon zest and olive oil.

Step 2    

Make a few 1-inch-deep slits in the top and bottom of the roast. Rub the spice mixture all over the meat, pushing some into the slits. Transfer to an enameled medium cast-iron casserole and roast for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Reduce the oven temperature to 350°. Add the broth, cover the casserole and roast the pork for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes. Strain the juices in the casserole into a bowl.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, whisk 6 tablespoons of the pan juices with the mustard, lemon juice and shallot; set aside 2 tablespoons. Add the beans, spinach and cheese to the large bowl; season with salt and black pepper. Slice the pork and arrange on a platter. Spoon the salad alongside. Drizzle with the reserved dressing and garnish with parsley.

Suggested Pairing

Nebbiolo: Firm, tannic and aromatic, the wines are spectacular with all kinds of fall flavors­—Piedmont’s white truffles, say, or the braised pork here. Decanting young vintages is generally a good idea to smooth out rough edges. Try 2012 Azelia Barolo, 2012 Damilano Lecinque­vigne Barolo, 2010 Marchesi di Barolo Barolo Tradizione, 2012 Vietti Castiglione Barolo or 2012 Elvio Cogno Cascina Nuova Barolo.

