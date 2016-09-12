Porchetta-Spiced  Pork Shoulder 

When Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes this Roman-style pork shoulder rubbed and seasoned with spices, herbs, lemon zest and garlic, she saves the pan juices to make a fantastic vinaigrette for the butter bean and spinach salad that gets served alongside. Slideshow: Easy Pork Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In
a spice grinder or mortar, grind the garlic, fennel seeds, sage, rosemary and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in the lemon zest and olive oil.
Make a few 1-inch-deep slits in the top and bottom of the roast. Rub the spice mixture all over the meat, pushing some into the slits. Transfer to an enameled medium cast-iron casserole and roast for 30 minutes.
Reduce the oven temperature to 350°. Add the broth, cover the casserole and roast the pork for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes. Strain the juices in the casserole into a bowl.
In a large bowl, whisk 6 tablespoons of the pan juices with the mustard, lemon juice and shallot; set aside 2 tablespoons. Add the beans, spinach and cheese to the large bowl; season with salt and black pepper. Slice the pork and arrange on a platter. Spoon the salad alongside. Drizzle with the reserved dressing and garnish with parsley.
Author Name: crafter102
Review Body: This makes cooking fun again!! but I'm going to keep my own version of this recipe tonight! Thanks for sharing yours.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-10-04
Author Name: LizzeeDonnelly
Review Body: I'm making this for the second time tonight... delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-02