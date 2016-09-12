Porchetta-Spiced  Pork Shoulder 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In

a spice grinder or mortar, grind the garlic, fennel seeds, sage, rosemary and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in the lemon zest and olive oil.

Step 2 Make a few 1-inch-deep slits in the top and bottom of the roast. Rub the spice mixture all over the meat, pushing some into the slits. Transfer to an enameled medium cast-iron casserole and roast for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Reduce the oven temperature to 350°. Add the broth, cover the casserole and roast the pork for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes. Strain the juices in the casserole into a bowl.