Poppy's Caviar

Julia Sullivan’s flavor arsenal is stocked with things like gorgeous local dairy products, Tennessee caviar, and oil-packed anchovies. But these are just a few of the arrows in her quiver at Henrietta Red. In this perfect, elegant snack from Best New Chef Julia Sullivan at Nashville’s Henrietta Red, a fresh herb vinaigrette cuts through sour cream topped with briny paddlefish roe. Sullivan based this dish on one her father used to make.