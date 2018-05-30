Poppy's Caviar

Julia Sullivan’s flavor arsenal is stocked with things like gorgeous local dairy products, Tennessee caviar, and oil-packed anchovies. But these are just a few of the arrows in her quiver at Henrietta Red. In this perfect, elegant snack from Best New Chef Julia Sullivan at Nashville’s Henrietta Red, a fresh herb vinaigrette cuts through sour cream topped with briny paddlefish roe. Sullivan based this dish on one her father used to make.
How to Make It
Whisk together scallions, oil, vinegar, dill, chives, shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, and garlic in a large bowl. Finely chop half of the chervil, and whisk into dressing. Season with salt and pepper, and whisk to combine.
Divide sour cream evenly among 4 shallow bowls, making a well in center of each. Pour dressing evenly into wells.
Dollop about 2 ounces caviar on edge of sour cream in each bowl, and garnish evenly with remaining chervil sprigs. Serve with water crackers.
Notes
We used paddlefish roe from Kelley’s Katch Caviar in Savannah, Tennessee.
