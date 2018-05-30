Poppy's Caviar
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Julia Sullivan
July 2018

Julia Sullivan’s flavor arsenal is stocked with things like  gorgeous local dairy products, Tennessee caviar, and oil-packed anchovies. But these are just a few of the arrows in her quiver at Henrietta Red. In this perfect, elegant snack from Best New Chef Julia Sullivan at Nashville’s Henrietta Red, a fresh herb vinaigrette cuts through sour cream topped with briny paddlefish roe. Sullivan based this dish on one her father used to make.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup thinly sliced scallions (about 5 scallions)
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh chives
  • 1/3 cup minced shallot
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon fresh garlic paste
  • 1/3 cup chervil sprigs, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 cups sour cream
  • 8 ounces Tennessee river paddlefish caviar or sturgeon caviar
  • 1 (4 1/4-ounce) package water crackers

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together scallions, oil, vinegar, dill, chives, shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, and garlic in a large bowl. Finely chop half of the chervil, and whisk into dressing. Season with salt and pepper, and whisk to combine.

Step 2    

Divide sour cream evenly among 4 shallow bowls, making a well in center of each. Pour dressing evenly into wells.

Step 3    

Dollop about 2 ounces caviar on edge of sour cream in each bowl, and garnish evenly with remaining chervil sprigs. Serve with water crackers.

Notes

We used paddlefish roe from Kelley’s Katch Caviar in Savannah, Tennessee.

