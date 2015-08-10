Poppy Seed Crêpes with Tangy Lemon Curd and Ricotta

Tangy lemon curd is spooned over these warm ricotta filled and poppy seed studded crêpes. They are light, colorful, and perfect for an Easter brunch and buffet. Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes
How to Make It
In a small heatproof bowl, whisk the eggs, lemon juice, and agave. Set the bowl over a saucepot of simmering water and cook, whisking constantly and scraping down the sides of the bowl simultaneously, until thickened, about 8 minutes. The mixture should be able to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and slowly stir in the coconut oil. Press the curd through a fine mesh strainer set over a small bowl to discard any scrambled egg. Fold the lemon zest into the curd. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly over the top and refrigerate until set, at least 1 hour.
In a blender, combine the flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the butter. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Stir in the poppy seeds and lemon zest, cover and refrigerate to let rest for 20 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining butter. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is dry and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer to a baking sheet; repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 crêpes, brushing the pan with butter as needed.
With the crêpes on a baking sheet, fold them into quarters and spoon 2 tablespoons of the ricotta within a fold of each crêpe. Bake until the cheese is warm inside and the crêpes are hot, about 4 minutes. Transfer to plates and top with the lemon curd. Garnish with lemon zest and serve right away.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5