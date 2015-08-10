Poppy Seed Crêpes with Tangy Lemon Curd and Ricotta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small heatproof bowl, whisk the eggs, lemon juice, and agave. Set the bowl over a saucepot of simmering water and cook, whisking constantly and scraping down the sides of the bowl simultaneously, until thickened, about 8 minutes. The mixture should be able to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and slowly stir in the coconut oil. Press the curd through a fine mesh strainer set over a small bowl to discard any scrambled egg. Fold the lemon zest into the curd. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly over the top and refrigerate until set, at least 1 hour.

Step 2 In a blender, combine the flour, salt, milk, water, eggs, and 1 tablespoon of the butter. Pulse for 10 seconds until smooth. Stir in the poppy seeds and lemon zest, cover and refrigerate to let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat a 10-inch nonstick pan and lightly brush it with some of the remaining butter. For each crêpe, add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and quickly swirl to spread evenly. Cook over moderate heat until the underside is dry and lightly golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer to a baking sheet; repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 crêpes, brushing the pan with butter as needed.