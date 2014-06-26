Popped Amaranth Parfait

Popped amaranth is a great way to add crunch to yogurt with fresh berries. Slideshow: More Parfait Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large sauté pan over moderately high heat. Add the amaranth two tablespoons at a time. The amaranth should begin to pop within five seconds of hitting the pan. Shake the pan gently, until the amaranth is popped, about 20 seconds total. Transfer the popped amaranth to a bowl and repeat the process until you have one cup of popped amaranth.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, maple syrup and salt.
In a small serving dish or cup, layer the berries, yogurt and popped amaranth, repeating until you reach the top. Serve immediately, or store the components separately for up to two days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5