Popped Amaranth Parfait
December 2014

Popped amaranth is a great way to add crunch to yogurt with fresh berries. Slideshow: More Parfait Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups fresh berries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large sauté pan over moderately high heat. Add the amaranth two tablespoons at a time. The amaranth should begin to pop within five seconds of hitting the pan. Shake the pan gently, until the amaranth is popped, about 20 seconds total. Transfer the popped amaranth to a bowl and repeat the process until you have one cup of popped amaranth.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, maple syrup and salt.

Step 3    

In a small serving dish or cup, layer the berries, yogurt and popped amaranth, repeating until you reach the top. Serve immediately, or store the components separately for up to two days.

