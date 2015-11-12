Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios

Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that's fantastic with cocktails. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large saucepan, combine the vegetable oil and popcorn, cover and cook over moderate heat until the corn starts to pop. Cook, shaking the pan until the popping stops, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the popcorn to a large bowl and season lightly with salt.
Wipe out the saucepan. Add the olive oil, sugar, sesame seeds, soy sauce, garlic powder and 2 teaspoons of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Add the pistachios and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Scrape the pistachios onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until bubbling. Scrape the pistachio mixture into the popcorn and toss well. Let cool before serving.
Author Name: Fabi Castaneda
Review Body: May I use almonds instead of pistachos?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-04
Author Name: Jimmy Luong
Review Body: why not just place the popcorn in a microwave?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-12