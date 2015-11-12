Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 cups
Martha Wiggins
December 2015

Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that's fantastic with cocktails. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup popping corn
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 cups shelled unsalted pistachios (8 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large saucepan, combine the vegetable oil and popcorn, cover and cook over moderate heat until the corn starts to pop. Cook, shaking the pan until the popping stops,  3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the popcorn to a large bowl and season lightly with salt.

Step 2    

Wipe out the saucepan. Add the olive oil, sugar, sesame seeds, soy sauce, garlic powder and 2 teaspoons of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Add the pistachios and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Scrape the pistachios onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until bubbling. Scrape the pistachio mixture into the popcorn and toss well. Let cool before serving.

Make Ahead

The mix can be made early in the day and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

