Popcorn Chicken with Crispy  Rice Cakes 

How to Make It

Step 1 Process onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, lemon zest and juice, and 2 teaspoons salt in a blender until smooth.

Step 2 Place chicken in a baking dish or large ziplock bag and pour marinade over chicken. Turn to coat the chicken; cover or seal, and chill for at least 4 hours.

Step 3 Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Place chicken and cornstarch in a large bowl. Toss to coat. Shake off excess; arrange chicken on a wire rack set in a baking sheet. Let chicken stand at room temperature until dry and cornstarch no longer appears powdery, about 1 hour.

Step 4 Heat 2 inches of canola oil in a large high-sided skillet or pot to 350°F. Working in batches, fry chicken until light golden and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes, turning occasionally with a mesh skimmer or large slotted spoon. Using a mesh skimmer, transfer chicken to a clean wire rack and season lightly with salt.