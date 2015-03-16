Pommes Puree
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Rich Torrisi
April 2015

These sublime buttery, creamy potatoes are based on the version made famous by French culinary legend Joël Robuchon. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 sticks unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1 cup heavy cream, warmed

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and season generously with salt. Add the thyme and garlic, bring to a simmer and cook until tender, about 40 minutes. Drain well. Let the potatoes cool, then slip off and discard the skins.

Step 2    

Using a ricer and working over a large bowl, rice the potatoes with half of the butter. Strain through a fine sieve into
a large saucepan, pushing them through with a sturdy rubber spatula. Mix in the remaining butter and the heavy cream. Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The pommes puree can be refrigerated overnight; reheat in the microwave.

