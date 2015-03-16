Pommes Puree

These sublime buttery, creamy potatoes are based on the version made famous by French culinary legend Joël Robuchon. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and season generously with salt. Add the thyme and garlic, bring to a simmer and cook until tender, about 40 minutes. Drain well. Let the potatoes cool, then slip off and discard the skins.
Using a ricer and working over a large bowl, rice the potatoes with half of the butter. Strain through a fine sieve into
a large saucepan, pushing them through with a sturdy rubber spatula. Mix in the remaining butter and the heavy cream. Season with salt.
Make Ahead
Review Body: The best mashed potatoes I’ve ever had. This recipe has become one of our staples and it always impresses guests.
Date Published: 2018-01-10