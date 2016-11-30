Pomme Pomme Squad
David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Jessica Sanders

"Calvados is having its moment in cocktails, and thank goodness it is!" says Jessica Sanders about the rich apple brandy. The co-owner of Drink.Well and Backbeat in Austin modeled this Sazerac variation on her favorite apple pie recipe. "This drink has all the elements of that incredible pie in liquid form," she says.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce absinthe
  • 1 ounce VSOP Calvados
  • 1 ounce overproof Cognac, preferably Louis Royer Force 53 VSOP
  • 1/2 ounce Brown Sugar Syrup (see Note)
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 2 dashes of St. Elizabeth allspice liqueur
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist
  • 1 dried apple slice, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled snifter with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the Calvados, Cognac, Brown Sugar Syrup, bitters and allspice liqueur. Fill the glass with ice and stir will. Strain into the prepared snifter. Pinch a lemon twist over the drink and discard. Garnish with the apple slice.

Notes

In a small saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 1/2 cup light brown sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Let cool, transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Makes about 6 ounces. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up