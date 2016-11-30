Pomme Pomme Squad

"Calvados is having its moment in cocktails, and thank goodness it is!" says Jessica Sanders about the rich apple brandy. The co-owner of Drink.Well and Backbeat in Austin modeled this Sazerac variation on her favorite apple pie recipe. "This drink has all the elements of that incredible pie in liquid form," she says. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Rinse a chilled snifter with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the Calvados, Cognac, Brown Sugar Syrup, bitters and allspice liqueur. Fill the glass with ice and stir will. Strain into the prepared snifter. Pinch a lemon twist over the drink and discard. Garnish with the apple slice.
Notes
In a small saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 1/2 cup light brown sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Let cool, transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Makes about 6 ounces.
Author Name: Budd8025
Review Body: I didn't have the overproof cognac, so I used an 80 proof. Everything works together here. The brandy gives a warming sense of sweet (like good scotch) not a sugary sense of sweet.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-12