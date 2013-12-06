Pomegranate Sorbet in Champagne

Step 2

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water. Simmer the syrup over moderate heat until thick and reduced to 3/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Stir the syrup and lemon juice into the pomegranate juice. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions. While the sorbet is churning, chill a stainless steel bowl in the freezer. As soon as the sorbet is done, transfer it to the chilled bowl.