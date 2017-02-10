Pomegranate Mochi
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 130 pieces
Anna Painter

Borrowing a technique from pastry chef Jennifer Yee, these chewy, fruity, jewel-toned mochi are prepared in the microwave with a mix of pomegranate juice and lime juice. We used a 3/4-inch round cutter to make them gumdrop size, but you can also cut the candies into squares (sharpen your knife!) or use another small cookie cutter. Slideshow: More Pomegranate Recipes

Ingredients

  • Cornstarch, for dusting
  • 1 1/2 cups sweet glutinous rice flour (see Note)
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a damp cloth, wipe down a large work surface. Stretch a 14-by-24-inch sheet of plastic wrap over the surface and use the damp cloth to smooth it out. Sift a generous layer of cornstarch over the plastic wrap.

Step 2    

In a large microwave-safe bowl, mix the rice flour with the sugar, pomegranate juice, lime juice and salt until smooth. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave for 2 minutes, until the batter starts to thicken at the edges. Remove the plastic and, using a rubber spatula, stir the mixture until mostly smooth; a few small lumps are OK. Re-cover the bowl with the plastic and microwave for another 2 minutes, until the mixture is stiff and sticky. Using a rubber spatula, stir quickly and vigorously until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Working quickly, scrape the mixture onto the prepared work surface and lightly sift with cornstarch. Using a rolling pin dusted with cornstarch, roll the mixture into an 8-by-10-inch rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Let stand at room temperature until cool to the touch, about 15 minutes. Using the plastic wrap, transfer the mixture to a rimmed baking sheet; fold the plastic wrap over to cover completely. Refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.

Step 4    

Dust another rimmed baking sheet with cornstarch. Dip a 3/4-inch round cutter in cornstarch and stamp out rounds. Transfer the mochi to the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate, uncovered, until ready to serve.

Make Ahead

The finished mochi can be arranged in a single layer in a resealable bag and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Notes

Sweet glutinous rice flour, aka mochiko flour, is available at Asian groceries.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up