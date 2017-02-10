Pomegranate Mochi

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a damp cloth, wipe down a large work surface. Stretch a 14-by-24-inch sheet of plastic wrap over the surface and use the damp cloth to smooth it out. Sift a generous layer of cornstarch over the plastic wrap.

Step 2 In a large microwave-safe bowl, mix the rice flour with the sugar, pomegranate juice, lime juice and salt until smooth. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave for 2 minutes, until the batter starts to thicken at the edges. Remove the plastic and, using a rubber spatula, stir the mixture until mostly smooth; a few small lumps are OK. Re-cover the bowl with the plastic and microwave for another 2 minutes, until the mixture is stiff and sticky. Using a rubber spatula, stir quickly and vigorously until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Step 3 Working quickly, scrape the mixture onto the prepared work surface and lightly sift with cornstarch. Using a rolling pin dusted with cornstarch, roll the mixture into an 8-by-10-inch rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Let stand at room temperature until cool to the touch, about 15 minutes. Using the plastic wrap, transfer the mixture to a rimmed baking sheet; fold the plastic wrap over to cover completely. Refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.