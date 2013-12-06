Pomegranate Margaritas

In a tall pitcher, combine the sugar syrup with the pomegranate juice, tequila and lime juice. Stir well, fill the pitcher with ice and stir again. Pour into 10 margarita, martini or cordial glasses, garnish each with a cucumber strip and serve.

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and water and simmer over high heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved; let cool completely.

Notes

To make fresh pomegranate juice, cut the pomegranates in half crosswise and use a citrus juicer, preferably a large one, to extract the juice. One large pomegranate yields 1/3 cup of juice, which can be frozen for up to 6 months.