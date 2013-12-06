Pomegranate Margaritas
This margarita, Nadia Roden's own concoction, was inspired by the pomegranates her mother and grandmother used to serve at New Year's celebrations. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • One 1-liter bottle of tequila
  • 2 cups Cointreau
  • 2 cups unsweetened pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup fresh lime juice
  • Ice cubes

How to Make It

Step

In a large glass pitcher, combine the tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate juice and lime juice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, pour in 1 cup of the margarita mix and shake well. Strain into a cocktail glass and serve. Repeat with the remaining mix.

Make Ahead

The margarita mix can be refrigerated overnight.

