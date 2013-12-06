Pomegranate Margaritas

© Quentin Bacon
This margarita, Nadia Roden's own concoction, was inspired by the pomegranates her mother and grandmother used to serve at New Year's celebrations. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a large glass pitcher, combine the tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate juice and lime juice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, pour in 1 cup of the margarita mix and shake well. Strain into a cocktail glass and serve. Repeat with the remaining mix.
Make Ahead
The margarita mix can be refrigerated overnight.
