Pomegranate-Glazed Pork Skewers
© Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Serves to 6 as a meze, or 4 as a main dish
Paula Wolfert

Paula learned how to make these herby, tangy skewers on an adventure in the Caucasus Mountains. The same marinade is also delicious with chicken thighs or extra-firm tofu. The onions are traditionally grated by hand, but the marinade comes together in seconds in a food processor. The onion-parsley salad is a classic kebab accompaniment Paula was taught by a master of kebabs, Burhan Çağdaş of Gaziantep, Turkey.—Emily Kaiser Thelin Excerpted from Unforgettable: The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert’s Renegade Life Slideshow: More Pork Shoulder Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (75 grams) coarsely chopped yellow onion (1/2 medium onion)
  • 6 tablespoons (90 milliliters) water
  • 4 tablespoons (60 milliliters) pomegranate concentrate (page 314 of book) or molasses
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1 1⁄2 pounds (675 grams) boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1 1⁄4-inch (3-cm) cubes
  • Burhan’s Onion-Parsley Salad (recipe follows), for serving
  • Grilled lemon halves, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the onion, 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the water, and 1 tablespoon of the pomegranate concentrate with the olive oil, salt, and pepper and process until pureed. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the dill. Add the pork and stir to coat well. Cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 2 days.

Step 2    

About 1 hour before serving, thread the pork onto 4 metal skewers, each about 10 inches (25 cm) long (or thread the meat onto wood or bamboo skewers that have soaked in water for 1 to 2 hours); discard the marinade. Let the skewers stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Light a medium fire in a charcoal or gas grill, or position an oven rack about 5 inches (12.5 cm) from the heating element and preheat the broiler. Lightly oil the grill rack or oil the rack on a broiler pan.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) pomegranate concentrate and the remaining 2 tablespoons water.

Step 5    

Place the skewers on the grill rack directly over the fire, or on the broiler pan and slip under the broiler. Cook, turning the skewers occasionally, until the pork is cooked and charred at the edges but still juicy within, about 15 minutes. Toward the end of cooking, brush on a bit of the diluted pomegranate concentrate to glaze.

Step 6    

Serve the skewers with the remaining diluted pomegranate concentrate for dipping and accompany with the onion-parsley salad and grilled lemon halves (if using).

Make Ahead

The pork marinates for at least overnight or up to 2 days.

Notes

Burhan’s Onion-Parsley Salad

Very thinly slice a small red onion; you should have about 1⁄2 cup (55 g). In a colander or sieve, toss the slices with 1⁄2 teaspoon flaky sea salt and then let stand for 5 minutes to soften and reduce the harshness. Rinse and drain well. Transfer the onion to a bowl and toss with 1⁄2cup (20 g) chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley and 1 teaspoon ground sumac. Serve within 30 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up