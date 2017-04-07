Pomegranate-Glazed Pork Skewers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the onion, 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the water, and 1 tablespoon of the pomegranate concentrate with the olive oil, salt, and pepper and process until pureed. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the dill. Add the pork and stir to coat well. Cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 2 days.

Step 2 About 1 hour before serving, thread the pork onto 4 metal skewers, each about 10 inches (25 cm) long (or thread the meat onto wood or bamboo skewers that have soaked in water for 1 to 2 hours); discard the marinade. Let the skewers stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Light a medium fire in a charcoal or gas grill, or position an oven rack about 5 inches (12.5 cm) from the heating element and preheat the broiler. Lightly oil the grill rack or oil the rack on a broiler pan.

Step 4 In a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) pomegranate concentrate and the remaining 2 tablespoons water.

Step 5 Place the skewers on the grill rack directly over the fire, or on the broiler pan and slip under the broiler. Cook, turning the skewers occasionally, until the pork is cooked and charred at the edges but still juicy within, about 15 minutes. Toward the end of cooking, brush on a bit of the diluted pomegranate concentrate to glaze.