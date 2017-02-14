Pomegranate Gelée (Jeleh-ye Anar)

Put 1 cup of the pomegranate juice in a small bowl. Sprinkle the gelatin on top and let stand until the gelatin is evenly moistened, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of the pomegranate juice just to a boil over moderately high heat. Whisk in the dissolved gelatin mixture and simmer over moderate heat until completely dissolved, about 1 minute. Stir in the remaining 3 cups of pomegranate juice and let cool slightly. Pour the mixture into 8 glasses and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours or overnight. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and pistachios before serving.