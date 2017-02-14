Pomegranate Gelée (Jeleh-ye Anar)
Mahin Gilanpour Motamed
March 2017

Jeleh-ye anar is a simple and delicious dessert from Persian cook Mahin Gilanpour Motamed. It’s made with just two ingredients: pomegranate juice and gelatin. If you like it sweeter, add sugar to the saucepan at the beginning of Step 2.  Slideshow: More Pomegranate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups pomegranate juice
  • 3 envelopes unflavored gelatin
  • Pomegranate seeds and pistachios, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put 1 cup of the pomegranate juice in a small bowl. Sprinkle the gelatin on top and let stand until the gelatin is evenly moistened, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of the pomegranate juice just to a boil over moderately high heat. Whisk in the dissolved gelatin mixture and simmer over moderate heat until completely dissolved, about 1 minute. Stir in the remaining 3 cups of pomegranate juice and let cool slightly. Pour the mixture into 8 glasses and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours or overnight. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and pistachios before serving.

Make Ahead

The pomegranate gelee can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

