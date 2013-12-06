Pomegranate-Fennel Salad
Yield
Serves : 4
Suki Hertz
December 2001

Ingredients

  • 1 medium fennel bulb (about 1 pound), cored and 1/4 cup chopped feathery fronds reserved
  • 2 medium navel oranges
  • 12 Sicilian or other green olives, pitted and quartered
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate or red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Slice the fennel into thin julienne strips and add to a medium bowl.

Step 2    

Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges; be sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over the bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Add the olives, parsley and pomegranate seeds to the bowl.

Step 3    

In a small jar, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, cayenne and salt and shake to blend. Pour the dressing over the salad. Add the chopped fennel fronds and toss gently. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Notes

One Serving Calories 113 kcal, Total Fat 5.1 gm, Saturated Fat 0.8 gm.

