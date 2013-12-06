Pomegranate-Fennel Salad

© James Baigrie
How to Make It
Step 1
Slice the fennel into thin julienne strips and add to a medium bowl.
Step 2
Using a sharp knife, peel the oranges; be sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over the bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Add the olives, parsley and pomegranate seeds to the bowl.
Step 3
In a small jar, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, cayenne and salt and shake to blend. Pour the dressing over the salad. Add the chopped fennel fronds and toss gently. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Notes
One Serving Calories 113 kcal, Total Fat 5.1 gm, Saturated Fat 0.8 gm.