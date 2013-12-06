Pomegranate Crush
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Stefan Trummer

202 • New York City Cocktail consultant Stefan Trummer invites customers to test his skills by bringing in surprise ingredients—from fennel to candy canes—for him to mix drinks with. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 6 seedless red grapes
  • 1 teaspoon elderflower syrup (see Note)
  • Ice cubes and crushed ice
  • 2 ounces gin
  • 2 ounces chilled Champagne
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grapes with the elderflower syrup. Add ice cubes and the gin, shake well and strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Top with the Champagne and garnish with the pomegranate seeds.

Notes

D'Arbo brand elderflower syrup is sold at many health food stores and specialty markets and online at farawayfoods.com.

