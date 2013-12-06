Pomegranate Caipirinhas
Pok Pok's sweet-tart take on Brazil's caipirinha adds pomegranate juice to the usual mix of muddled limes, sugar and cachaça (the Latin sugarcane spirit). "Sugarcane grows in Thailand, too," says chef Andy Ricker, explaining why he serves the cocktail at his Thai restaurant. "Wherever you go, you're sure to find someone making moonshine out of sugarcane or rice." Plus: What is cachaça?    More Rum Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 3 limes, cut into 8 wedges each
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 cups unsweetened pomegranate juice
  • 2 cups cachaça
  • Ice, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher, muddle the lime wedges with the granulated sugar. Pour in the pomegranate juice and cachaça and stir to dissolve the sugar. Fill 8 rocks glasses with ice. Pour in the caipirinha and serve immediately.

