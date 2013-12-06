Pomegranate Caipirinhas

Pok Pok's sweet-tart take on Brazil's caipirinha adds pomegranate juice to the usual mix of muddled limes, sugar and cachaça (the Latin sugarcane spirit). "Sugarcane grows in Thailand, too," says chef Andy Ricker, explaining why he serves the cocktail at his Thai restaurant. "Wherever you go, you're sure to find someone making moonshine out of sugarcane or rice." Plus: What is cachaça? More Rum Drinks