Pomegranate-Banana Smoothie
Grace Parisi
January 2005

The combination of the two fruits results in a refreshing and delightful smoothie to be consumed during a hot summer day or a relaxing winter night at home.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain nonfat yogurt, well chilled
  • 2 cups pure pomegranate juice (fresh squeezed or bottled fresh), well chilled
  • 2 large bananas, thickly sliced crosswise

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the chilled nonfat yogurt with the pomegranate juice. Add the sliced bananas and puree. Pour the smoothie into tall, chilled glasses and serve at once.

Notes

One Serving 128 cal, 0 gm fat, 0 gm saturated fat, 28 gm carb, 1 gm fiber.

