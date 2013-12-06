Pomegranate-Banana Smoothie

© Tina Rupp
The combination of the two fruits results in a refreshing and delightful smoothie to be consumed during a hot summer day or a relaxing winter night at home.
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the chilled nonfat yogurt with the pomegranate juice. Add the sliced bananas and puree. Pour the smoothie into tall, chilled glasses and serve at once.
Notes
One Serving 128 cal, 0 gm fat, 0 gm saturated fat, 28 gm carb, 1 gm fiber.
