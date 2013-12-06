Pomegranate-and-Tequila Cocktail

© John Kernick
This festive variation on a margarita is made with pomegranate syrup, silver tequila and fresh lime juice. Slideshow: Delicious Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread salt in a shallow dish. Run a lime wedge around the rims of chilled cocktail glasses, then dip the rims in the salt to coat.
Step 2
In an ice-filled pitcher, combine the tequila, lime juice, pomegranate syrup and bitters. Stir well. Strain into the cocktail glasses.
Notes
Black lava salt is available at amazon.com. To make pomegranate syrup, whisk together 3/4 cup unsweetened pomegranate juice with 3/4 cup sugar until the sugar is dissolved; you should have 1 1/2 cups.
