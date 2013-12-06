Pomegranate-and-Tequila Cocktail
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 8 drinks
Food & Wine
October 2012

This festive variation on a margarita is made with pomegranate syrup, silver tequila and fresh lime juice. Slideshow: Delicious Margarita Recipes

Ingredients

  • Black lava salt (see Note) or kosher salt
  • Lime wedges
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 cups silver tequila
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup pomegranate syrup (see Note)
  • 24 dashes of orange bitters

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread salt in a shallow dish. Run a lime wedge around the rims of chilled cocktail glasses, then dip the rims in the salt to coat.

Step 2    

In an ice-filled pitcher, combine the tequila, lime juice, pomegranate syrup and bitters. Stir well. Strain into the cocktail glasses.

Notes

Black lava salt is available at amazon.com. To make pomegranate syrup, whisk together 3/4 cup unsweetened pomegranate juice with 3/4 cup sugar until the sugar is dissolved; you should have 1 1/2 cups.

