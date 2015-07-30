Pollo à la Brasa (Peruvian Roast Chicken)
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
February 2014

Just five minutes of prep yields a Peruvian-inspired marinade that infuses this easy roast chicken with plenty of flavor. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pounds)
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the lime juice, soy sauce, olive oil, cumin, black pepper, paprika and oregano in a large resealable plastic bag and shake to combine. Add the chicken to the bag and seal tightly. Refrigerate the chicken in the marinade for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Remove the chicken from the bag (reserving the marinade) and arrange it in a roasting pan, tucking the wings under and trussing the drumsticks, if you like. Pour the marinade evenly over the chicken and roast for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting occasionally, until the skin is burnished and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170°.

Step 3    

Tilt the chicken to drain the juices from the cavity into the roasting pan, then transfer the chicken to a platter and let stand for 15 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve with the pan juices and lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up