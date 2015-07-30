Pollo à la Brasa (Peruvian Roast Chicken)

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the lime juice, soy sauce, olive oil, cumin, black pepper, paprika and oregano in a large resealable plastic bag and shake to combine. Add the chicken to the bag and seal tightly. Refrigerate the chicken in the marinade for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Remove the chicken from the bag (reserving the marinade) and arrange it in a roasting pan, tucking the wings under and trussing the drumsticks, if you like. Pour the marinade evenly over the chicken and roast for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting occasionally, until the skin is burnished and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170°.