Pollo à la Brasa (Peruvian Roast Chicken)

Just five minutes of prep yields a Peruvian-inspired marinade that infuses this easy roast chicken with plenty of flavor. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the lime juice, soy sauce, olive oil, cumin, black pepper, paprika and oregano in a large resealable plastic bag and shake to combine. Add the chicken to the bag and seal tightly. Refrigerate the chicken in the marinade for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Remove the chicken from the bag (reserving the marinade) and arrange it in a roasting pan, tucking the wings under and trussing the drumsticks, if you like. Pour the marinade evenly over the chicken and roast for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting occasionally, until the skin is burnished and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170°.
Tilt the chicken to drain the juices from the cavity into the roasting pan, then transfer the chicken to a platter and let stand for 15 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve with the pan juices and lime wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5