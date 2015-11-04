Polish-Inspired Cucumber Salad

Eastern Europe is famed for its pickles. It’s the home of all imaginable vinegary vegetables—from classic gherkins to pickled beetroot and cauliflower, there are so many great pickles to eat in Poland. This salad celebrates the humble cucumber in its raw and pickled state and adds fragrant dill to the mix—an herb that’s used a lot in Eastern Europe. It’s a super-quick and easy salad, which I like to serve at barbecues. Slideshow: More Cucumber Recipes