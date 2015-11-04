Polish-Inspired Cucumber Salad
© Anne Faber
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Anne Faber
November 2015

Eastern Europe is famed for its pickles. It’s the home of all imaginable vinegary vegetables—from classic gherkins to pickled beetroot and cauliflower, there are so many great pickles to eat in Poland. This salad celebrates the humble cucumber in its raw and pickled state and adds fragrant dill to the mix—an herb that’s used a lot in Eastern Europe. It’s a super-quick and easy salad, which I like to serve at barbecues.  Slideshow: More Cucumber Recipes

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 cucumber
  • 6 pickled gherkins

Dressing

  • 6 tablespoons yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon coarse sea salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Wash the cucumber and cut it into fine slices, preferably with a mandolin. Put into a serving bowl.

Step 2    

Finely slice the pickled gherkins and add to the bowl.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, mix all the dressing ingredients and toss through the salad. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.

