Polish Cucumber Salad
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

The combination of sliced raw cucumber and onion is a classic one. This fast salad is great on its own, but is especially welcome alongside grilled or pan-seared sausages. Let the salad sit for about 30 minutes before serving for optimal flavor. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound cucumbers
  • 1/2 white onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill frond

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the ends off the cucumbers, then, using a mandoline or sharp knife, slice the cucumber crosswise into thin slices. Add the cucumber to a large sieve and toss with 1 teaspoon salt. In a small bowl, add the onions and cover with cold water. Soak the onions for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the sour cream, vinegar and sugar. Rinse the cucumbers well and drain. Drain the onions. Add the drained cucumbers, onion and dill to the bowl with the dressing and mix. Serve.

Make Ahead

The salad can be refrigerated for up to two days.

