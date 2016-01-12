Polish Cheese Spread with Caraway

Crush the caraway seeds as close to serving time as possible. The longer the crushed seeds sit, the less of their fragrant essence stays put. Slideshow: Baked Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Using the back of a chef’s knife or a mortar and pestle, crush the caraway seeds but no not pulverize them too finely.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, add the cottage cheese and crushed caraway seeds and mix well. Season to taste with salt. Serve with rye bread.
Make Ahead
The spread can be refrigerated for up to two days.
