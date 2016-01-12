Polish Cheese Spread with Caraway
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Crush the caraway seeds as close to serving time as possible. The longer the crushed seeds sit, the less of their fragrant essence stays put. Slideshow: Baked Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using the back of a chef’s knife or a mortar and pestle, crush the caraway seeds but no not pulverize them too finely.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, add the cottage cheese and crushed caraway seeds and mix well. Season to taste with salt. Serve with rye bread.

Make Ahead

The spread can be refrigerated for up to two days.

