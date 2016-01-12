Polish Cauliflower Salad
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

This simple Polish salad performs best if it sits for a few hours before serving—though it’s plenty delicious served straightaway. The crisp salad is a fantastic complement to all manner of heavy, meat-centric dishes. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 head (about 1 pound) cauliflower
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped or pressed through a press
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped dill fronds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Chop cauliflower florets finely. Save the stems for another purpose or discard.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, add the sour cream, garlic, celery seed, salt and dill and mix well. Add the chopped cauliflower and mix. Season with more salt, if needed. Serve.

Make Ahead

The salad can be refrigerated for up to two days.

