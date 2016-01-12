Polish Cauliflower Salad

This simple Polish salad performs best if it sits for a few hours before serving—though it’s plenty delicious served straightaway. The crisp salad is a fantastic complement to all manner of heavy, meat-centric dishes. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Chop cauliflower florets finely. Save the stems for another purpose or discard.
Step 2
In a large bowl, add the sour cream, garlic, celery seed, salt and dill and mix well. Add the chopped cauliflower and mix. Season with more salt, if needed. Serve.
Make Ahead
The salad can be refrigerated for up to two days.
