Polish Beet Soup
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker

Grating the beets is the key to this streamlined version of borscht. For minimal hand-staining, wear kitchen gloves when handling the beets. A box grater works well for grating, but a food processor with the grating disk makes super-quick work of the grating. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beets, peeled and grated
  • 1 large white onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 cups stock
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (from about 4 lemons) lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons dill
  • 2 tablespoons parsley
  • 1 cup sour cream

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, add the beets, onion and stock and cook over medium heat until the beets are tender, about an hour. Add lemon juice and stir. Garnish with dill, parsley and sour cream. Serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to three days. Finish with the herbs and sour cream only when serving.

