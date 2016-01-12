Polish Beet Soup

Grating the beets is the key to this streamlined version of borscht. For minimal hand-staining, wear kitchen gloves when handling the beets. A box grater works well for grating, but a food processor with the grating disk makes super-quick work of the grating. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, add the beets, onion and stock and cook over medium heat until the beets are tender, about an hour. Add lemon juice and stir. Garnish with dill, parsley and sour cream. Serve.
Make Ahead
The soup can be refrigerated for up to three days. Finish with the herbs and sour cream only when serving.
