Polenta Cherry Cobbler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Bradley Ogden
August 1997

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons polenta or cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup plus 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 6 cups pitted sour cherries
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground star anise (optional)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons crystallized sugar or crushed sugar cubes

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the polenta and vanilla and set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the flour, 6 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, the baking powder and the salt. Cut or rub in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Slowly stir in the buttermilk mixture to form a loose wet dough; do not overmix.

Step 3    

In a shallow 1 1/2- to 2-quart baking dish, toss the cherries with the orange zest, star anise and the remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar. Drop spoonfuls of the topping over the cherries and sprinkle with the crystallized sugar. Set the dish on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes, or until the topping is golden.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up