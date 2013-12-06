Polenta Cherry Cobbler

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the polenta and vanilla and set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the flour, 6 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, the baking powder and the salt. Cut or rub in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Slowly stir in the buttermilk mixture to form a loose wet dough; do not overmix.