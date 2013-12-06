Pole Beans Cooked in Smoky Pork Stock

Pole beans, or broad beans, are slightly flat, hardy green beans; be sure to remove the strings from both sides before cooking. They benefit from being cooked at least 2 hours in advance and then allowed to mellow in their cooking liquid. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, bring the Smoky Pork Stock to a boil. Add the beans, pushing them down into the stock, and return to a boil. Cover and simmer until tender, 30 to 45 minutes for true pole beans. Drain the beans and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot
Make Ahead
The beans can be cooked 1 day ahead and reheated in the stock before serving.
