Pole Beans Cooked in Smoky Pork Stock
Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock
November 1998

Pole beans, or broad beans, are slightly flat, hardy green beans; be sure to remove the strings from both sides before cooking. They benefit from being cooked at least 2 hours in advance and then allowed to mellow in their cooking liquid. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts Smoky Pork Stock
  • 3 pounds pole beans or large green beans, strings removed
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, bring the Smoky Pork Stock to a boil. Add the beans, pushing them down into the stock, and return to a boil. Cover and simmer until tender, 30 to 45 minutes for true pole beans. Drain the beans and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot

Make Ahead

The beans can be cooked 1 day ahead and reheated in the stock before serving.

