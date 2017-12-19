Poblano Pimento Cheese–Roasted Chicken 

Roast the poblano directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and let cool. Peel, stem, and seed the chile. In a mini food processor, pulse the chile until finely chopped. Add the cheese, mayonnaise, onion, and hot sauce, and pulse until blended. Scrape into a bowl; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 400°. Carefully run your fingers under the breast and thigh skin of the chicken to loosen it. Spread the cheese mixture under the skin over the breast and thighs. Rub olive oil all over the chicken skin, and season with pepper. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 160°, about 50 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a carving board; let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the chicken into 8 pieces. Serve with lime wedges.