Ashley Christensen of Poole’s Diner and Beasley’s Chicken + Honey in Raleigh, North Carolina inspired Justin Chapple’s riff on classic pimento cheese. Chapple loves serving this spread with crudités and crackers, like saltines and Ritz, but it also takes everyday roast chicken to another level in his Poblano Pimento Cheese-Roasted Chicken. Slideshow: More Pimento Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Roast the poblano directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and let cool. Peel, stem, and seed the chile. In a food processor, pulse the chile until finely chopped. Add the cheese, mayonnaise, onion, and hot sauce, and pulse until blended. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt.
