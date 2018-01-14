Poblano Pimento Cheese

Step

Roast the poblano directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and let cool. Peel, stem, and seed the chile. In a food processor, pulse the chile until finely chopped. Add the cheese, mayonnaise, onion, and hot sauce, and pulse until blended. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt.