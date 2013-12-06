Poached Striped Bass
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
January 1999

Poaching is a cooling process and the striped bass (like all seafood) is also yin, or cooling. The onion, ginger and coriander in the poaching liquid are all warming, but the overall effect is cooling, reinforced by the very cool red cabbage garnish.  More Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 cups cold water
  • 1 large onion, cut into wedges
  • One 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, lightly smashed
  • 10 coriander (cilantro) sprigs
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • One 2-pound sea bass, cleaned
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1 tablespoon Asian sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Pinch of freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded red cabbage

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the water with the onion, ginger, coriander and salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Increase the heat to high and add the fish. Cover and bring back to a boil. Remove the casserole from the heat and let the fish poach in the aromatic liquid for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce with the chicken stock, sesame oil, vinegar, sugar and white pepper.

Step 3    

Using 2 large spatulas, transfer the fish to a platter. Pour the sauce over the fish, sprinkle with the red cabbage and serve.

Serve With

One Serving Calories 128 kcal, Total Fat 5.2 gm, Saturated Fat 1 gm

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up