Poached Striped Bass

Poaching is a cooling process and the striped bass (like all seafood) is also yin, or cooling. The onion, ginger and coriander in the poaching liquid are all warming, but the overall effect is cooling, reinforced by the very cool red cabbage garnish. More Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the water with the onion, ginger, coriander and salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Increase the heat to high and add the fish. Cover and bring back to a boil. Remove the casserole from the heat and let the fish poach in the aromatic liquid for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce with the chicken stock, sesame oil, vinegar, sugar and white pepper.
Using 2 large spatulas, transfer the fish to a platter. Pour the sauce over the fish, sprinkle with the red cabbage and serve.
