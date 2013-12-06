Poached Sea Bass with Lemon Butter

A simple lemon butter makes a tangy sauce for the delicate fish. More Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a stainless steel roasting pan set over 2 burners, combine the water, wine, leek, carrot and bay leaf and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Season the liquid with salt and pepper and add the fish fillets, skin side up. Simmer gently until the fish is just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Drain the fish fillets on paper towels, then transfer them to warmed dinner plates. Drizzle the lemon butter over the fish, sprinkle with the chopped eggs, parsley and chives and serve at once.
