Poached Sea Bass with Lemon Butter

Step 1

In a stainless steel roasting pan set over 2 burners, combine the water, wine, leek, carrot and bay leaf and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Season the liquid with salt and pepper and add the fish fillets, skin side up. Simmer gently until the fish is just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.