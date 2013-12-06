Poached Sea Bass with Lemon Butter
Emilia Augusta Magalháes
April 1999

A simple lemon butter makes a tangy sauce for the delicate fish.  More Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 quart water
  • 2 cups Vinho Verde or other dry white wine
  • 1 large leek, split lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 large carrot, thinly sliced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Eight 4-ounce sea bass or cod fillets with skin
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stainless steel roasting pan set over 2 burners, combine the water, wine, leek, carrot and bay leaf and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Season the liquid with salt and pepper and add the fish fillets, skin side up. Simmer gently until the fish is just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Drain the fish fillets on paper towels, then transfer them to warmed dinner plates. Drizzle the lemon butter over the fish, sprinkle with the chopped eggs, parsley and chives and serve at once.

