Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce

In a small bowl, whisk the fresh goat cheese with 1/4 cup of warm water until smooth. In a small saucepan, bring 3/4 cup of water to a simmer. Stir in the aged goat cheese and Parmigiano until melted and smooth. Whisk in the fresh goat cheese sauce and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs for 20 seconds. Bring a large saucepan of water to a simmer. Using a wooden spoon, stir the water vigorously in a circular motion to create a whirlpool in the center. Reduce the heat and stop stirring. Immediately pour the scrambled eggs into the center. Cover the pot and cook for exactly 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon to hold the eggs back, tilt the saucepan and pour off the water. Transfer the scrambled eggs in one piece to a strainer and let drain for 10 seconds. Season well with salt and pepper. Spoon the eggs into 4 bowls and spoon the goat cheese sauce all around. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with rosemary and serve at once.