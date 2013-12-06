Poached Scallops with Tarragon Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 In a skillet, bring the wine, fish stock and shallot to a boil. Add the scallops in a single layer and simmer over moderate heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the scallops to a plate and keep warm.

Step 2 Bring 1/2 cup of the poaching liquid to a boil in a saucepan. Whisk in the dissolved arrowroot and cook over moderate heat until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat, whisk in the oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the green beans just until tender, about 6 minutes. Drain.