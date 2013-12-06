Poached Salmon with Sour Cream Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large deep skillet, combine the wine with the 3 cups water, the carrots, onion, celery, garlic, parsley, thyme, rosemary and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat until the liquid has reduced by half, 10 to 12 minutes. Strain the liquid, return it to the skillet and bring to a simmer; season with salt.

Step 2 Add the salmon to the skillet so the fish is immersed in liquid; if necessary, add boiling water. Turn off the heat and let the salmon stand uncovered in the hot liquid until slightly rare in the center, about 10 minutes. Carefully transfer the fillets to a platter to cool somewhat, then pat dry with paper towels.