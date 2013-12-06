Poached-Salmon Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the shallots and dill sprigs in a saucepan and top with the salmon. Add the wine and 2 cups of water; bring to a boil. Simmer over very low heat until the salmon is nearly cooked through, 5 minutes; transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. Break the salmon into large flakes and freeze for 5 minutes to cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, strain the poaching broth, reserving 3 tablespoons of the broth and 2 tablespoons of the shallots; discard the dill. Chop the shallots and transfer to a large bowl. Add the horseradish and mayonnaise, then whisk in the reserved poaching broth and the oil and season with salt and pepper.