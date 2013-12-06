Poached-Salmon Salad
© Lucy Schaeffer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
October 2012

Poaching salmon in wine gives it a lovely flavor; using the poaching liquid to make a vinaigrette is a delicious way to dress the salad. Slideshow: Quick Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup dill sprigs, plus more for garnish
  • 1 pound skinless salmon fillet
  • 2 cups semidry white wine, such as Riesling
  • 1/4 cup prepared horseradish, drained
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • One 15-ounce can butter beans—drained, rinsed and patted dry
  • 4 cups tender escarole leaves, torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the shallots and dill sprigs in a saucepan and top with the salmon. Add the wine and 2 cups of water; bring to a boil. Simmer over very low heat until the salmon is nearly cooked through, 5 minutes; transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. Break the salmon into large flakes and freeze for 5 minutes to cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, strain the poaching broth, reserving 3 tablespoons of the broth and 2 tablespoons of the shallots; discard the dill. Chop the shallots and transfer to a large bowl. Add the horseradish and mayonnaise, then whisk in the reserved poaching broth and the oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Add the butter beans and escarole to the dressing and toss. Add the salmon and toss gently. Garnish with chopped dill and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, full-bodied Austrian Riesling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up