Poached Oysters with Pickled Cucumber and Caviar

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, toss the cucumber with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and let stand for 10 minutes. Rinse and drain well in a sieve. In the bowl, stir 1/4 cup of the cider vinegar with the sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Stir in the cucumber and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Drain.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the remaining 1/3 cup of vinegar with the wine and shallot. Boil over moderately high heat until the liquid is almost completely evaporated, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the cream and simmer over moderately low heat for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl, pressing on the solids, then return to the saucepan; discard the solids. Off the heat, whisk in the butter, a couple of pieces at a time, adding more as the previous addition is incorporated. Stir in the lime juice and season with salt. Keep warm.