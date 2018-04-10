Poached Leeks with Sauce Gribiche 
Paul Costello
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Jamie Malone
May 2018

Chef Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe in Minneapolis poaches leeks to remove their bite and make them incredibly silky. She serves them with a classic sauce gribiche, a French, no-cook sauce made with hard-cooked eggs, capers, cornichons, and a mess of fresh herbs. Slideshow: More Leek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 hard-cooked eggs, yolks pressed through a fine wire-mesh strainer and whites cut into 1/8-inch pieces, divided 
  • 1 large pasteurized raw egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 1 cup canola oil 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped capers 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cornichons 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chervil 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon 
  • 2 teaspoons plus a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, divided 
  • 16 small leeks (about 5 pounds 10 ounces) 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter 
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives 
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt (such as Maldon) 
  • Fresh chervil or tarragon leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place cooked egg yolks, raw egg yolk, 1 tablespoon vinegar, mustard, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a food processor; pulse until combined. With processor running, slowly drizzle in oil until mixture is thick and smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl. Fold in capers, cornichons, chopped parsley, chopped chervil, chopped tarragon, and chopped egg whites. Stir in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Cover and chill until ready to serve. 

Step 2    

Rinse leeks. Trim leeks 2 inches above where the white turns to light green; halve lengthwise. Arrange leeks in a single layer in a large, shallow Dutch oven. Add butter, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Add water to cover leeks by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium. Cook until leeks are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and place leeks on a serving platter.  

Step 3    

Drizzle leeks with remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and a squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle with minced chives and flaky sea salt. Top with sauce gribiche; garnish with chervil or tarragon leaves.

