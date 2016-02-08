Poached Chicken with Fragrant Herb Vinaigrette

The gingery vinaigrette for this chicken is so dense with herbs, it’s practically a salad. F&W’s Kay Chun serves the dish with the nourishing broth alongside for sipping. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, combine the chicken and the backbone with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick, peppercorns and salt and bring to a rolling boil. Place a heatproof plate on top of the chicken to completely submerge it. Cover the pot and remove from the heat. Let stand for 1 hour.
Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let stand for 10 minutes. Carve the chicken and arrange on a platter; discard the skin if desired. Strain the poaching liquid through a sieve and keep warm.
In a bowl, combine the chopped cilantro, scallions, parsley, basil and serrano with the ginger, olive oil and lime juice; mix well. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon the vinaigrette over the chicken and garnish with cilantro sprigs, scallions and basil leaves. Serve with rice and lime wedges, passing the hot broth for sipping.
Author Name: Caroline Casey
Review Body: This chicken is really easy and tastes wonderful. If you can find it, it tastes best with Thai basil. The spiciness of the dressing is dependent upon the actual chile so be sure to taste as you prepare it. A super healthy dish. I've made it twice for company and each time the recipe was requested. I test my chicken with a meat thermometer before removing from the water.
