Poached Chicken with Fragrant Herb Vinaigrette
© John Kernick
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

The gingery vinaigrette for this chicken is so dense with herbs, it’s practically a salad. F&W’s Kay Chun serves the dish with the nourishing broth alongside for sipping. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

CHICKEN

  • One 3 1/2- to 4-pound whole chicken, backbone removed and reserved
  • One 5-inch piece of ginger, thinly sliced
  • 2 heads of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 1 whole star anise
  • One 3-inch cinnamon stick
  • 2 tablespoons dry green peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

HERB VINAIGRETTE

  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1/3 cup chopped basil, plus small leaves for garnish
  • 1 serrano chile, minced with seeds
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Steamed brown rice and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Cook the chicken

In a large pot, combine the chicken  and the backbone with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick, peppercorns and salt and bring to a rolling boil. Place a heatproof plate on top of the chicken to completely submerge it. Cover the pot and remove from the heat. Let stand for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let stand for  10 minutes. Carve the chicken and arrange on a platter; discard the skin if desired. Strain the poaching liquid through a sieve and keep warm.

Step 3    Make the vinaigrette

In a bowl, combine the chopped cilantro, scallions, parsley, basil and serrano with the ginger, olive oil and lime juice; mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Spoon the vinaigrette over the chicken and garnish with cilantro sprigs, scallions and basil leaves. Serve with rice and lime wedges, passing the hot broth for sipping.

Make Ahead

The herb vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 3 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Fresh, stony Chablis.

