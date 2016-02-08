Poached Chicken with Fragrant Herb Vinaigrette

Author Name: Caroline Casey

Review Body: This chicken is really easy and tastes wonderful. If you can find it, it tastes best with Thai basil. The spiciness of the dressing is dependent upon the actual chile so be sure to taste as you prepare it. A super healthy dish. I've made it twice for company and each time the recipe was requested. I test my chicken with a meat thermometer before removing from the water.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-08-07