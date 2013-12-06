Plum and Ginger Crisp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Bradley Ogden
August 1997

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 pounds plums, quartered and pitted
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds (2 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a shallow 2-quart baking dish, toss together the first five ingredients.

Step 2    

In a bowl, mix the flour with the brown sugar, almonds and salt. Cut or rub in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the topping over the plums and set the dish on a baking sheet. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the topping is lightly browned and the fruit is bubbling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up