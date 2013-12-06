Plum and Almond Potstickers

Be sure to use ripe plums for these Asian-style fruit dumplings, which are set off by a tangy plum sauce and crunchy nuts. Chef George Mahaffey serves the potstickers with homemade Vietnamese cinnamon ice cream. Try the quick version that appears below or substitute vanilla ice cream. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
In a small nonreactive saucepan, bring the chopped plums and wine to a simmer over moderate heat. Cover and simmer until the plums are soft, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and puree until smooth; strain.
In a bowl, combine the almond paste with 2 tablespoons of the butter, the flour, sugar and nutmeg. Blend in the egg yolk.
Using a 4-inch round biscuit cutter or a glass, cut out a round from each egg roll wrapper. Beat the egg white until foamy and lightly brush each round. Spoon 1 1/2 teaspoons of the almond filling in the center of each round and top with a plum quarter. Fold the rounds over to form half-moons and enclose the plums. Make 5 pleats along the rounded edge to seal each potsticker.
Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the potstickers and cook for 45 seconds. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool, then drain well.
In a large nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the vegetable oil. Add the potstickers and sauté over moderately high heat until lightly browned and warmed through, about 5 minutes. Stir in the honey and walnuts.
Mix the vanilla ice cream with the cinnamon. Spoon the plum sauce on 4 plates. Place a scoop of ice cream in the center of each and arrange 3 potstickers around it. Garnish with a cilantro sprig and serve.
