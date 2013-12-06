Plum and Almond Potstickers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small nonreactive saucepan, bring the chopped plums and wine to a simmer over moderate heat. Cover and simmer until the plums are soft, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and puree until smooth; strain.

Step 2 In a bowl, combine the almond paste with 2 tablespoons of the butter, the flour, sugar and nutmeg. Blend in the egg yolk.

Step 3 Using a 4-inch round biscuit cutter or a glass, cut out a round from each egg roll wrapper. Beat the egg white until foamy and lightly brush each round. Spoon 1 1/2 teaspoons of the almond filling in the center of each round and top with a plum quarter. Fold the rounds over to form half-moons and enclose the plums. Make 5 pleats along the rounded edge to seal each potsticker.

Step 4 Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the potstickers and cook for 45 seconds. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool, then drain well.

Step 5 In a large nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the vegetable oil. Add the potstickers and sauté over moderately high heat until lightly browned and warmed through, about 5 minutes. Stir in the honey and walnuts.