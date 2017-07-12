Pizzelles
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : about 18 pizzelles
Anna Painter

Pizzelles, thin crisp Italian cookies, are often flavored with anise or lemon. Here, we make our version with browned butter, hazelnut flour and dark brown sugar, all of which add a deeper, nuttier, more caramel-y flavor to the finished cookies. Plus, using cake flour instead of all-purpose flour helps keep our pizzelles tender. Slideshow: More Italian Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups cake flour
  • 1/4 cup hazelnut flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 3 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the cake flour with the hazelnut flour and salt until combined.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cook 6 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat until it is browned and nutty-smelling, about 7 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of the butter. Whisk until the butter is melted. Transfer the butter to a small bowl and let it cool to room temperature.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the brown sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl and whisk until just combined. Drizzle in the cooled brown butter until a smooth batter forms.

Step 4    

Lightly coat a pizzelle iron with cooking spray and preheat according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Place 1 tablespoon of the pizzelle batter in the center of each mold and cook until browned and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 5    

Dust the pizzelles with confectioners’ sugar before serving.

Make Ahead

The pizzelles can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 4 days.

