Pizza with Swiss Chard and Bacon

Dandelion greens, broccoli rabe, escarole and even baby beet greens all make great alternatives to Swiss chard. If you use broccoli rabe, peel the stems, blanch the broccoli rabe in boiling water for 4 minutes and drain well before tossing it with the other ingredients. More Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 500°. Preheat a pizza stone or generously oil a large baking sheet. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over high heat until browned and most of the fat is rendered, about 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels and let cool, then break the bacon into 1-inch pieces.
Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the skillet and heat until shimmering. In a large heatproof bowl, toss the Swiss chard with the hot fat. Add the bacon and half of the cheese, season with salt and pepper and toss well.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to a rough 14-inch round. Transfer it to a floured pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet, or to the oiled baking sheet. Spoon the Swiss chard topping over the pizza, leaving a 1-inch border of dough. Brush the border with the olive oil. Scatter the remaining cheese on top.
Slide the pizza onto the hot stone, if using, and bake for about 10 minutes on the stone or 16 minutes on the baking sheet, until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling. Transfer the pizza to a rack and let cool slightly before serving.
