Pizza with Parsley Pesto and Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes Four 8-Inch Pizzas
Darra Goldstein
November 1997

Parsley pesto makes a wonderful—and seasonally appropriate—change from basil and bakes up to a beautiful shade of green.  More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Red Bliss potatoes, sliced 1/3 inch thick
  • Salt
  • 1 cup packed flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pizza Dough
  • 3/4 cup shredded Italian Fontina cheese
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a pizza stone or oven tiles in the bottom third of the oven. Preheat the oven to 400°, allowing at least 45 minutes for the stone to heat. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on a lightly oiled baking sheet, sprinkle with salt and bake in the upper third of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until tender. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the parsley, walnuts, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of salt; pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, add the oil in a thin stream and process until the pesto is smooth.

Step 3    

Raise the oven temperature to 500°. Roll or stretch 1 piece of the Pizza Dough into an 8-inch round. Place the dough on a floured pizza peel or inverted cookie sheet and arrange one-quarter of the potatoes on top, leaving a 1/2-inch border of dough. Drizzle with one-quarter of the pesto and top with one-quarter of the Fontina and Parmigiano-Reggiano. With a quick motion, slide the pizza onto the hot stone and bake for about 8 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and the bottom of the crust is golden and crisp. Transfer the cooked pizza to a plate and serve hot. Repeat with the remaining dough, potatoes , pesto and cheese.

Suggested Pairing

Oil, walnuts, Fontina and Parmigiano-Reggiano provide rich flavors that set off a full-flavored red. Go for a gutsy Zinfandel, such as the Tessera Old Vine or Kenwood Jack London.

