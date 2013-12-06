Pizza with Marinated Tomatoes and Capicola

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 500°. Preheat a pizza stone or generously oil a large baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine the tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, roll or stretch the dough to a rough 14-inch round. Transfer the dough to a floured pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet, or to the oiled baking sheet.

Step 3 Arrange the tomatoes on the pizza in slightly overlapping concentric circles, leaving a 1-inch border of dough. Brush the border with the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Crumble the goat cheese over the tomatoes, spoon any remaining marinade on top and arrange the capicola in concentric circles over all.