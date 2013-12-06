Pizza with Marinated Tomatoes and Capicola
© Beatriz Da Costa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
May 1999

Capicola is a spicy, tender Italian ham that is similar to prosciutto.  More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 28-ounce can Italian peeled tomatoes—drained, tomatoes quartered lengthwise, seeded and patted dry
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 pound pizza dough, at room temperature
  • 5 ounces mild goat cheese
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced capicola

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Preheat a pizza stone or generously oil a large baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine the tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, roll or stretch the dough to a rough 14-inch round. Transfer the dough to a floured pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet, or to the oiled baking sheet.

Step 3    

Arrange the tomatoes on the pizza in slightly overlapping concentric circles, leaving a 1-inch border of dough. Brush the border with the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Crumble the goat cheese over the tomatoes, spoon any remaining marinade on top and arrange the capicola in concentric circles over all.

Step 4    

Slide the pizza onto the hot stone, if using, and bake for about 10 minutes on the stone or 16 minutes on the baking sheet, until the crust is golden and the capicola is sizzling. Transfer the pizza to a rack and let cool slightly before serving.

Suggested Pairing

The tomatoes and ham on this pizza call for a straightforward California red, such as a Syrah.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up