Pizza with Marinated Tomatoes and Capicola

Capicola is a spicy, tender Italian ham that is similar to prosciutto.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 500°. Preheat a pizza stone or generously oil a large baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine the tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Let stand for 15 minutes.
On a lightly floured surface, roll or stretch the dough to a rough 14-inch round. Transfer the dough to a floured pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet, or to the oiled baking sheet.
Arrange the tomatoes on the pizza in slightly overlapping concentric circles, leaving a 1-inch border of dough. Brush the border with the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Crumble the goat cheese over the tomatoes, spoon any remaining marinade on top and arrange the capicola in concentric circles over all.
Slide the pizza onto the hot stone, if using, and bake for about 10 minutes on the stone or 16 minutes on the baking sheet, until the crust is golden and the capicola is sizzling. Transfer the pizza to a rack and let cool slightly before serving.
