Pizza with Asparagus and Smoked Ham

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 500°. Preheat a pizza stone or generously oil a large baking sheet. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the asparagus and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes; transfer to a bowl. Add the ham and scallions to the asparagus and season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly. Add half of the shredded cheese.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, roll or stretch the dough to a rough 14-inch round. Transfer the dough to a floured pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet, or to the oiled baking sheet. Top the pizza with the asparagus mixture, leaving a 1-inch border of dough. Brush the border with the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Scatter the grated cheese and the remaining shredded cheese over the top.