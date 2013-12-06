Pizza with Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraîche and Caviar

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 500°. Set a pizza stone in the oven for 30 minutes.
Knead 1/2 teaspoon of the chives into each ball of pizza dough. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each ball into an 8-inch round. Brush each round with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, leaving a 1-inch unbrushed rim. Transfer the rounds to a lightly floured baker's peel or the back of a flat cookie sheet dusted with flour. Slide the rounds onto the hot pizza stone and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
Spread the pizza crusts evenly with the crème fraîche and top with the sliced smoked salmon. Place a heaping tablespoon of caviar in the center of each pizza, garnish with the remaining chives and serve immediately.
