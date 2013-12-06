Pizza with Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraîche and Caviar
© Quentin Bacon
Wolfgang Puck
July 1999

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • Pizza Dough
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • 6 tablespoons black or golden caviar (3 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Set a pizza stone in the oven for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Knead 1/2 teaspoon of the chives into each ball of pizza dough. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each ball into an 8-inch round. Brush each round with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, leaving a 1-inch unbrushed rim. Transfer the rounds to a lightly floured baker's peel or the back of a flat cookie sheet dusted with flour. Slide the rounds onto the hot pizza stone and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown.

Step 3    

Spread the pizza crusts evenly with the crème fraîche and top with the sliced smoked salmon. Place a heaping tablespoon of caviar in the center of each pizza, garnish with the remaining chives and serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

A simple, crisp Sauvignon Blanc is all that's needed to complement this upscale pizzas. One from Bordeaux or South Africa are both good choices.

