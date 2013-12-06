Pizza Rustica

How to Make It

Step 1 Pour the flour onto a work surface and make a well in the center. Add the sugar, eggs, egg yolks and oil to the well and blend together with a fork. Gradually incorporate the flour into the well until a dough forms. Gently knead the dough until smooth, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2 Roll out two-thirds of the dough between 2 sheets of parchment or wax paper to a 14-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the pastry to a 9-inch springform pan; it should reach about two-thirds of the way up the side of the pan. Roll out the remaining third of the dough between 2 sheets of parchment to a 9-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Refrigerate the dough until chilled.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salami and egg yolks. Stir in the basil and salt. Spread the filling evenly in the pastry-lined pan. Brush the rim of the dough with some of the egg glaze and set the dough round on top; press the edge down firmly to seal and brush the top evenly with more egg glaze.

Step 4 Set the springform pan on a baking sheet and bake in the center of the oven for about 1 hour, or until the crust is golden. Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack for 15 minutes.