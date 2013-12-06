Pizza Rustica
© Zubin Schroff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8 TO 10
Alfonso Iaccarino and Livia Iaccarino
August 1999

With its rich, savory filling and sweet pastry, this peasant dish uses the best of local ingredients: ricotta, made from rich cow's milk; spicy salami, which every farmer prepares himself; and basil, a staple of the family garden.  More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

DOUGH

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

FILLING

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg white, beaten with 1 teaspoon water, for glazing
  • 1/2 pound ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 pound mozzarella cheese, grated (about 2 cups)
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 5 ounces spicy salami, cut into 1/3-inch dice
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour the flour onto a work surface and make a well in the center. Add the sugar, eggs, egg yolks and oil to the well and blend together with a fork. Gradually incorporate the flour into the well until a dough forms. Gently knead the dough until smooth, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2    

Roll out two-thirds of the dough between 2 sheets of parchment or wax paper to a 14-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the pastry to a 9-inch springform pan; it should reach about two-thirds of the way up the side of the pan. Roll out the remaining third of the dough between 2 sheets of parchment to a 9-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Refrigerate the dough until chilled.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salami and egg yolks. Stir in the basil and salt. Spread the filling evenly in the pastry-lined pan. Brush the rim of the dough with some of the egg glaze and set the dough round on top; press the edge down firmly to seal and brush the top evenly with more egg glaze.

Step 4    

Set the springform pan on a baking sheet and bake in the center of the oven for about 1 hour, or until the crust is golden. Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack for 15 minutes.

Step 5    

Remove the side of the pan and let the pizza cool completely. Using a metal spatula, carefully transfer the pizza to a plate. Cut into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The baked pizza can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm in a 350° oven for about 30 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.

